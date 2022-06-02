Critical Survey: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) vs. EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and EnSync, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 2 14 0 2.88 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.99%.

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -3.59% -0.70% -0.28% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and EnSync’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.10 billion 2.33 -$124.00 million ($0.62) -55.95 EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EnSync has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EnSync beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About EnSync (Get Rating)

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

