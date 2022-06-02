DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 32,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 223,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on DeFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90.

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, provides investor access to decentralized finance (DeFi) and the digital economy. The company on behalf of its shareholders and investors builds and invests in new technologies and ventures to provide exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. It provides Exchange Traded Notes that synthetically track the value of a single DeFi protocol or a basket of protocols; DeFi Ventures, which invests in various companies and leading protocols across the decentralized finance ecosystem to build a diversified portfolio of decentralized finance assets; and DeFi Infrastructure that offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks.

