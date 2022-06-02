Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ – Get Rating) were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 7,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 16,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NFTZ)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Digital Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Digital Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.