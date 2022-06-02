Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 265.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of SiTime worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SiTime by 2,422.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 2,582.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SiTime by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $904,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,939,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,399. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $208.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.07, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.51. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $94.21 and a 52-week high of $341.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.30.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

