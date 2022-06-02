Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 20,666 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $273,824.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,417,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,775,621. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $897,458.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 902,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,551.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 314,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

NGM stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

