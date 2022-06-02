Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.99

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.99 and traded as high as C$73.40. Dollarama shares last traded at C$71.99, with a volume of 408,922 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$71.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$21.08 billion and a PE ratio of 33.02.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

