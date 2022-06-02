Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 2123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Specifically, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $155,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at $102,263.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 139,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,643. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $511.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 72.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

