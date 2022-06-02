Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) traded down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.39. 98,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 200,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

