eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. eMagin shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 339,557 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $27,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 192,131 shares of company stock valued at $225,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eMagin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

