ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.09

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.42. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 7,173 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

