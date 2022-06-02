Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 926.0 days.
EERGF opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Energean has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
About Energean (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energean (EERGF)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.