Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 926.0 days.

EERGF opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. Energean has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Get Energean alerts:

About Energean (Get Rating)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.