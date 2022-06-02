EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.16

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.16 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 29.30 ($0.37). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 29.05 ($0.37), with a volume of 7,419,934 shares trading hands.

ENQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.44) to GBX 45 ($0.57) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.32) to GBX 40 ($0.51) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.43) to GBX 47 ($0.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get EnQuest alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £547.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.