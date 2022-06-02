Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 1,235.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,962 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 85,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.17. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.