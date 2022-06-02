ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 39.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

