ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Trading Down 4.9%

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 29,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 20,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) by 311.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 4.06% of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

