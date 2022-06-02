Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 8,617,569 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £23.91 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.
Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:EOG)
