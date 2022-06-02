Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.73

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as high as C$13.84. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$13.61, with a volume of 10,399 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.

Evertz Technologies ( TSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$120.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

