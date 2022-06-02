FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of FARO Technologies worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $31.35 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $83.39. The company has a market cap of $572.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

