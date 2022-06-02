FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Trading Down 5.3%

FD Technologies Plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 28.80 and last traded at 28.80. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at 30.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 28.71.

About FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF)

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

