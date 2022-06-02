Financial Comparison: Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) versus Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) and Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Airlines and Dufry’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $6.08 billion 1.00 -$1.58 billion ($1.82) -4.97 Dufry $4.28 billion 0.86 -$421.67 million N/A N/A

Dufry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Japan Airlines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Japan Airlines and Dufry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dufry 1 3 1 0 2.00

Dufry has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 860.59%. Given Dufry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dufry is more favorable than Japan Airlines.

Risk & Volatility

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dufry has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Airlines and Dufry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines -26.16% -19.94% -8.05% Dufry N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dufry shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dufry beats Japan Airlines on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Airlines (Get Rating)

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; and sale of package tours. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 218 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dufry (Get Rating)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. Its travel retail shops offer perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. As of March 15, 2022, the company operated approximately 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, railway stations, and downtown tourist areas worldwide. Dufry AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

