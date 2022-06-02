Financial Comparison: Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) vs. Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Beauty Health alerts:

72.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beauty Health and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Nephros 0 1 2 0 2.67

Beauty Health currently has a consensus price target of $26.11, suggesting a potential upside of 85.58%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $11.42, suggesting a potential upside of 520.47%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A Nephros -53.75% -36.24% -30.71%

Risk and Volatility

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beauty Health and Nephros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 8.10 -$375.11 million ($3.40) -4.14 Nephros $10.40 million 1.83 -$4.11 million ($0.55) -3.35

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Nephros on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Nephros (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc. develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells real-time water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it offers water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and AETHER brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.