Financial Review: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) versus Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust 23.50% 3.28% 0.83% Agree Realty 35.65% 3.94% 2.49%

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Agree Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 3.00 $68.35 million $0.71 15.56 Agree Realty $339.32 million 15.54 $122.27 million $1.78 39.42

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Agree Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agree Realty 0 3 7 1 2.82

Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.70%. Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $76.23, indicating a potential upside of 8.65%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 140.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty pays out 157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. As of December 31, 2021, its investment portfolio includes 105 commercial real estate loan investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.