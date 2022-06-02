Financial Survey: Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Nielsen alerts:

This table compares Nielsen and EVO Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 14.09% 17.99% 5.57% EVO Payments 2.33% -11.72% 5.33%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nielsen and EVO Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 1 6 0 0 1.86 EVO Payments 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nielsen presently has a consensus price target of $24.57, suggesting a potential downside of 3.38%. EVO Payments has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.02%. Given EVO Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Nielsen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nielsen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and EVO Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $3.50 billion 2.61 $963.00 million $1.37 18.56 EVO Payments $496.64 million 3.88 $8.65 million $0.03 766.26

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. Nielsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVO Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nielsen has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVO Payments has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVO Payments beats Nielsen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms. It also offers television audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services; video advertising services; and independent measurement and consumer research primarily servicing radio, advertisers, and advertising agencies in the audio industry. In addition, it offers consumer behavioral and transactional data. Nielsen Holdings plc provides marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

EVO Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider. It also offers value added solutions, such as gateway solutions, online hosted payments page capabilities prevention and management reporting, loyalty programs, mobile-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, and other ancillary solutions. The company also offers processing capabilities for specific industries and provides merchants with recurring billing, multi-currency authorization and settlement, and cross-border processing and settlement. In addition, it provides other services that enable through technical integrations with third-party providers. The company offers its services to approximately 550,000 merchants. EVO Payments, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.