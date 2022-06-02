Financial Survey: Power REIT (PW) & Its Peers

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Power REIT to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power REIT and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.46 million $5.14 million 16.91 Power REIT Competitors $784.33 million $166.79 million 22.91

Power REIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Power REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Power REIT and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Power REIT Competitors 3922 15342 14798 389 2.34

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 18.41%. Given Power REIT’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Power REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.1% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Power REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 58.63% 9.88% 5.65% Power REIT Competitors 15.69% -4.54% 2.42%

Risk & Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power REIT rivals beat Power REIT on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Power REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

