Financial Survey: Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) versus Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novation Companies and Real Brokerage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $51.35 million 0.04 -$9.17 million ($0.04) -0.41 Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.18 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -13.50

Novation Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Real Brokerage. Real Brokerage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novation Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Novation Companies and Real Brokerage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Real Brokerage has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -11.03% N/A -47.75% Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80%

Summary

Real Brokerage beats Novation Companies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

