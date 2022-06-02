Findel (LON:FDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $233.00

Shares of Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 233 ($2.95) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.95). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.95), with a volume of 7,031 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233. The company has a market capitalization of £201.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80.
About Findel (LON:FDL)
Featured Articles
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Findel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.