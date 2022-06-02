First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Horizon by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,767 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,963,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,746,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,517,000 after acquiring an additional 741,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in First Horizon by 285.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 970,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 719,319 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of FHN opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.