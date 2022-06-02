First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,613,000.

FDNI opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $48.07.

