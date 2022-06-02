First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.06

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.06 and traded as high as $28.33. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 440,965 shares traded.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 49.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,973,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 82,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 102,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter.

