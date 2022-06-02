Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. 792,184 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,216% from the average session volume of 60,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative return on equity of 167.88% and a negative net margin of 930.19%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter.

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

