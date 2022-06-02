Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $66.43 and last traded at $66.87. Approximately 18,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,229,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.97.

Specifically, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 104.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 529,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,377,000 after acquiring an additional 271,286 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 592,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

