Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $27.42.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

