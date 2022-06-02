Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.91

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.91 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 55.08 ($0.70). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 53.20 ($0.67), with a volume of 111,771 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEMD. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Gem Diamonds’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.