Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.36

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.36 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 16.20 ($0.20). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 1,432,801 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £188.11 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 7.27%. Gemfields Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

