Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.42. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.23 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,790.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,760,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,228.60. Insiders purchased 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,240 over the last quarter.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

