Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.50

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as high as $13.22. Glencore shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 372,961 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.24) to GBX 770 ($9.74) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glencore from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.88) to GBX 620 ($7.84) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,563.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

