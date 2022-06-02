Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HERO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HERO opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $33.02.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.