Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globalstar.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GSAT opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.78.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

