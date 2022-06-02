Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gogo were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gogo by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 592,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 140,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Gogo by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gogo news, CAO Jessica Betjemann sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $158,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $563,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The firm had revenue of $92.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

