Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $41.65.

