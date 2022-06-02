Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $48.07 and last traded at $48.16. Approximately 7,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 284,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.78.

Specifically, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 302.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

