Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Up 32.1% in May

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 174.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graham by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GHM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Graham has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.