GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Short Interest Up 32.7% in May

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GTY Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTYH. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in GTY Technology by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 116,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTYH opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of -0.41. GTY Technology has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that GTY Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

