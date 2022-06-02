Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $219.91

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 219.91 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 288 ($3.64). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 287.50 ($3.64), with a volume of 1,163,618 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 310 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of £614.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 253.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 219.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

