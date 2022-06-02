Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 48.75% of Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

