Head to Head Contrast: Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 92.23% 132.71% 25.45% Dyadic International -473.45% -61.46% -54.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $53.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.18%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.91%. Given Dyadic International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $443.31 million 14.13 $402.71 million $2.99 15.18 Dyadic International $2.40 million 29.09 -$13.07 million ($0.44) -5.61

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Dyadic International. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its flagship product is Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography and to improve resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops Perjeta; RITUXAN HYCELA and MabThera SC for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL); RITUXAN SC for patients with CLL; and HYQVIA for the treatment of immunodeficiency disorders. In addition, it is developing Tecentriq for non-small cell lung cancer; OCREVUS for multiple sclerosis; DARZALEX for the treatment of patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma; nivolumab for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-113, a human neonatal Fc receptor; ARGX-117 to treat autoimmune diseases; and BMS-986179, an anti-CD-73 antibody. The company has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; ARGENX BVBA; Horizon Therapeutics plc; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa; and ViiV Healthcare Limited for small and large molecule targets for the treatment and prevention of HIV. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Diego, California.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and collaboration with Syngene International Limited. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

