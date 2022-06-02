Head to Head Contrast: Platinum Group Metals (PLG) versus The Competition

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Platinum Group Metals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Platinum Group Metals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Platinum Group Metals Competitors 936 3790 4108 115 2.38

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 60.05%. Given Platinum Group Metals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Platinum Group Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A -$13.06 million -11.44 Platinum Group Metals Competitors $1.65 billion $141.09 million -10,296.69

Platinum Group Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals’ competitors have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -42.26% -23.67% Platinum Group Metals Competitors -114.66% -88.91% 0.18%

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

