Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

NYSE HR opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

