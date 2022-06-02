Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Trading Up 4.6%

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) was up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 24.98 and last traded at 24.98. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at 23.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hensoldt in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF)

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

