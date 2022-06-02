High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.64 and traded as high as C$1.73. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 5,650 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.64. The company has a market cap of C$82.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$23.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

